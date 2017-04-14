Auckland Council look to invest responsibly

Kua whakatau te Kaunihera o Tāmaki Makaurau kia oti atu ngā mahi haumi e hāngai ana ki te koranehe, te whanaketanga a ngā pū e tautohetia, te tupeka me ngā mahi petipeti.

Kua whakatau te Komiti Putea o Te Kaunihera o Tāmaki kia whārikitia tētahi kaupapahere e motu ai rātau i ngā here ki ngā kamupene koranehe, me te aha kia tangohia katoatia ōna rawa $15 miriona tāra i tērā ahumahi.

E ai ki tētahi Kaikaunihera o Te Kaunihera o Tāmaki Makaurau a Ross Clow, “Councillors asked for the review a few years ago basically because we're watching what others are doing but it was just driven by a genuine desire for us to come into line and do what responsible investors should be doing and going into cleaner portfolios simple as that.”

Nā te roopu 350 Aotearoa tētahi petihana i tuku kia tēpūtia o rātau whakaaro whakahē i ngā mahi haumi pūtea a te Kaunihera.

“To call on Auckland Council to do the right thing and pull their investments from coal, oil and gas, because at the moment their invested in things like Anadarko and ExxonMobil who are literally causing climate change.”

Nā Tākuta Robert Howell tētahi pukapuka i whakaputa e akiaki ana i ngā kaporeihana kia hāngai ngā mahi haumi pūtea ki te taiao, ki te tāngata. I tae atu ia ki te tuku kōrero ki te Kaunihera.

“The evidence is overwhelming that that's harmful to life on the planet and we need, every organisation throughout the world, needs to start shifting out of fossil fuels and particularly coal.”

I tae ā tinana atu a Gareth Hughes o te Paati Kākāriki ki te tuku i ōna whakaaro, ki te tautoko i te karanga kia whakamahia ngā pūtea haumi a te Kaunihera ki kaupapa kē.

Hei tā tētahi Mema o Te pāti Kākāriki a Gareth Hughes, “Not only is it risky in terms of one day we're going to have to stop burning this stuff, it's not performing as well as responsible investments. I think critically though Auckland Council should be playing a leadership role part of the national movement to protect our climate for our kids.”

Hei tā te mema Kaunihera a Ross Clow, kua eke te wā kia tika ai ngā mahi.

“It is overdue, it is overdue, we're a little bit behind others, we had a fairly tight policy before but we've tightened it up further.”

Kua tau te kaupapa here. Hei te Pīpiri whakatau ai Te Kaunihere ka ahatia ngā pūtea.