'Waho impugned reputation of kōhanga reo trust' – Timoti Karetu

Mēnā i tino hē manawa a Tony Waho ki ngā mahi a Te Kōhanga Reo National Trust, ko te ara tika ko te rihaina, hei aha te noho pū tonu me te whakahē i ngā mahi.

Koia tā Tākuta Timoti Karetu, te heamana takirua o te Kōhanga Reo National Trust i te turakitanga o Waho.

Ko Tākuta Karetu te kaikōrero kotahi i te kōti teitei i tēnei te rā tuawaru o te tohe a Toni Waho ki te tarahiti.

Te Wero. Mēnā ka noho koe ki roto i te waka, kia kotahi te waihoe.

E ai ki a Karetu, “If Toni was really that worried about the allegations not being dealt with in a way that was satisfactory to him. I do not know why he did not take this approach and why he intended to stay on the trust board if he was not going to abide by its decisions.

Ko Timoti Karetu te heamana o te Tarahiti i te turakitanga o Toni Waho. Ko tāna ae i whakanoanoa a Waho i a rātau.

Ki tā Karetu, “His actions gave the impression that the trust board was unable to deal with its own financial management and was attempting to conceal wrong doing from the ministers and the public. He has impugned the reputation of the trust and the kohanga reo movement. “

I tana tū hei kaikōrero mō te kēhi nei, i kī a Toni Waho kāore te poari i aro ki ngā nawe nānā nei i whakatakoto. Ko tā Karetu, ēngari mō tēnā.

Hei tāna, “It is also misleading to say the board did not act on his concerns given that we had scheduled a meeting for the 23rd of March to discuss them. Toni chose to pre-empt that meeting by writing to the ministers.”

I kōrero hoki a Waho, tērā pea i whakanoanoatia ētahi o ngā mema poari, ēngari kāore te tarahiti. Ko tā Karetu, e rua e rua.

“I'm reminded of a Māori saying, hē o te kotahi te hē o te katoa. It's a collective suffering.”

Kua kawe a Toni Waho i te Poari Matua o te Kōhanga Reo ki te kōti, me te tono i ngā pūtea hei kaitarahiti mō ngā toru tau kua hori. Te wā mai i tana turakitanga. Ko tā Karetu me whai koe i ngā tohutohu a te tarahiti, ahakoa ō kūrakuraku.

Ki tā Karetu, “As a trustee he should have abided by the decisions of the majority of the trust board, even if he did not personally agree with them.”

Ko te whakapae ia ka eke a Tina Olsen-Ratana ki te pae kōrero āpōpō.