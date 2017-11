Tikanga Māori food verification system extends to other cultures

He tuatahi i te ao, te ratonga whakamana i te ahunga mai o ngā kai i raro i ngā tikanga Māori, ko Hua Parakore te ingoa. Ā, kei te hau te rongo ki ngā iwi taketake huri noa. He kaupapa tēnei i Te Wānanga Mātauranga Māori, te huihuinga o ngā tino hinengaro auaha, ahurea hoki o Aotearoa hei kōrero i ngā whanaketanga hōu i roto i te mātauranga iwi taketake.

He huinga kaiako, he huinga mātauranga, whakaaro auaha anō hoki, pēra i a Hua Parakore nā Percy Tipene i tīmata.

Ko tā Moko Morris, māngai ki Hua Parakore "It's a tikanga based verification system that verifies food and products from a kaupapa Māori perspective and it basically verifies your food to say that you've grown [food] that enhances Papatūānuku (mother earth) and doesn't deplete her."

Kei te aro hoki ngā iwi o Te Moana nui a Kiwa ki te kaupapa, ko Hamoa, Vanuatu Ngā Kuki Airani hoki tēra e hiahia hononga hokohoko. I toro atu hoki ngā iwi o Hawai'i kia whakamahi ai te kaupapa ki reira.

"A team went over to Hawai'i a few years ago and they verified their kai at their farms but what they had to do is translate it into their language and their values. The Hua Parakore system wasn't designed to be transferable but now we know that it is."

E toru tau te roa kia whai tohu ai te kaitipu, ko rātou te hunga ū pono ki te whakatipu hua mata, ā, e hāngai ana ō rātou whakahaere ki ngā tikanga para kore, koiora, paitini-kore anō hoki.

"It's a three year process but during that time we support you on your journey and I guess it is the ultimate form of rangatiratanga over your food."

Hei apōpō te rā whakamutunga ki tēnei hui.