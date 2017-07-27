Police cracking down on synthetic highs

Ahakoa ngā kōrero a ngā pirihimana, kahore he rangahau e tautoko ana i ngā kōrero e taami ana i ngā taru waihanga. He kino tonu ngā iroiro o roto. E whai atu ana tēnei i te matenga tuawaru i tēnei marama ki Tāmaki Makaurau e whai waahi atu ana ki te tarutaru nei.

Ko tā te Ope Pirihimana e whakapau wera ana rātou kia patu te taru waihanga nā te nui haere o te weriweri nei ki Tāmaki.

Hei tā Peter Florence, Kairapuhara o Te Ope Pirihimana o Tāmaki, "It's like any drug, all drugs are a problem, but it seems it's raised its head at this current time."

I tēra wiki, i ngā rā e rua ka kitea e Hato Hone i te neke atu i te whā tekau tāngata kua pāngia e tēnei āhuatanga. Kōtahi te matenga, ā, neke atu i te rua tekau ngā tūroro ki te Hohipera o Tāmaki, ā, i ngā rā whakatā toko ono ngā tūroro ki te Hohipera o Manukau, kotahi i hinga.

Ko tā Florence, "It can be traumatic and people can lose their lives. It can affect families.

"Arrests have been made, we're executing search warrants and we're progressing in our investigation to find the source."

Ko tā Te Tūāpapa Tarukino o Aotearoa me pāho te Ope Pirihimana ō rātou whakamātautau tarukino kia mōhio ai te marea. Whai muri i te hē o ngā ripoata e mea ana, i tunua tēnei momo ki te paitini.

Hei tā Gilbert Taurua o Te Tūāpapa Tarukino o Aotearoa, "There seems to be a lack of information coming through those core statutory organisations.



"There are 600 various strains of this substance obviously if we can get earlier notification of the types of substances that are potentially putting people at risk obviously we can communicate those into the community."

Ko tā Florence, "We're testing many but we've had one sample back it is synthetic cannabis. There was no other items in it hadn't been spiked or anything like that."

Ko tā te Ope Pirihimana mena ka kite tētahi e hanga tarutaru ana, e hoko atu ana, e momi ana rānei, whākapā atu ki a rātou.

