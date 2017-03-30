Mums anguish over wait for help

Kei te kaha hiahia tētahi māmā kia kimi āwhina mo tana tama me āna mahi kai tarutaru, whai muri i tāna mātaki i te wahine kua kitea i te ipurangi, e matakerekere ana i te kai whakapōauau.

E mārama ana a Audrey Hall me tōna whānau i ngā toimahatanga o te whānau o te wahine nei kua pākinotia e te kai taimiri, ināinei, kei te tatari mō te āwhina, i te pūrongo o Te Kāea inapō.

Ko tā Audrey Hall, Ngāti Pukenga, “I take my hat off to him to saying how proud he is about putting this out there. It's emotionally draining and I can see how emotional he is crying out for help.”

Neke atu i te toru tau te tama o Hall e kai tarutaru ana. Ahatia ngā āwhina i ngā rātonga mate hinengaro me te aukati tarutaru, hoki atu hoki atu te tama. Nō te Kohitātea nei i whakaae ai te tono a te tana tama ki Te Whare o Odyssey, engari e whanaga tonu ana ki te kuhu.

Ko tā Fiona Trevelyan, Tumu Whakarae o Odyssey House, “Some of it’s around the clinical issues for the clients themselves. Some of its about getting that information, the wait time it takes for us to get a criminal record, to get the health records etc, the other thing is pressure on beds.”

E rua rau rua tekau mā toru ngā tāngata i te rārangi kia kuhu atu i te Whare o Odyssey. Kotahi rau toru tekau mā toru anake ngā moenga, ā, tōna toru marama te wā tatari ki te kuhu.

Hei tā Trevelyan, “We've seen that trend over the last three years, and of those growing numbers of people who are seeking treatment, there's a growing number of people that use methamphetamine.”

Wheoi, ka nui ngā pēhitanga ki runga i te whānau.

Ko tā Audrey Hall, “Since then he's been to court three times, he's stolen from us, he's taken from us. We've got three other children that it's affected, it's just affected the whole family.”

Hei tā Tui Hall, Ngāi Tuhoe, “For the mother and the father I see them both going down, it's causing a lot of fiction. And him also to get him that help. It's very hard to sit back and watch it.”

Ka hui tahi a Odyssey House me ngētehi atu rātonga aukati tarutaru me te Manatu Hauora ā tērā wiki ki te matapaki i te take nei.

