Ko ngā hua whakamātautau a ngā tauira kura tuarua kotahi rau, e ono tekau mā waru mano kua puta i te Mana Tohu Mātauranga, ā, he tata ki te rua tekau mā waru mano o rātou i whakapā atu ki te paetukutuku i te haora tuatahi. ki tētahi tauira, he nui āna whakatutukinga i tērā tau.

Kua puta ngā tatauranga NCEA, ā, he rongo pai mā Nikayla Williams (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngā Ruahine).

Hei tāna, "I got my UE which I've been waiting for pretty much the whole summer."

Tekau mā whitu ngā tau o tēnei raukura o Ngā Puna o Waiōrea, kua tūwhera ai te tatau ki te whare wānanga, ka mutu, he hua anō kei tua atu.

"It's just good to know that I've finished school and did everything I did and now I can move into my next faze."

He tekau māno tāra kua whakawhiwhia atu ki a ia, he tautoko nā Te Pua Wānanga ki te Ao ki Te Whare Wānanga o Waikato, ki reira tomo ai ki tohu Pūtaiao Pāpori.

"So I want my degree to help then move on to criminology and working with incarceration levels within Māori and stuff."

Hei tāna mā te huarahi nei e āhei ia ki te whakawhanake i ngā hapū Māori.

"I want that to later on then lead me into the police, working with Māori police and working to bring together and connect Māori communities all around New Zealand."

Ko te hao o tōna ngākau, he whakatenatena i ōna iwi.

