Kei te hurahura i ngā waiaro ā-pūtea a te Māori

He arotakenga hou nā Te Whare Wānanga o Tāmaki Makaurau e ine ana i hononga kei waenga i te tuakiri Māori me ngā wairo pūtea. E ai ki Tākuta Carla Houkamau o te kura Pakihi, mā Te Rangahau o Te Tuakiri Maori me Nga Waiaro ā-Pūtea e mōhio ai me pēhea hoki rā e poipoi i te waiaro whakawhanake me te mātauranga tahua.

E ki a Tākuta Carla Houkamau (Ngāti Kere, Te Whānau a Tūwhakairiora), "Lower uptake of kiwisaver, less likely to save for retirement, less likely to have personal savings and also less likely to enrol in a commerce degree or or pursue and education in economics."

Hei tāna, ki ētahi he ngoikoretanga, heoi ki a ia he putanga ki tua.

"On the other side I see masses of resources in iwi assets, and a Treaty of Waitangi claims process which is slowly starting to resolve so there's a huge amount of potential there."

Mā te ketuketunga nei e mārama ai ngā kairangahau ki ngā whakaaro me ngā waiaro Māori e pā ana ki te moni.

"What they prefer spending money on, how they budget, if they prepare for the future, we also ask about education. We're interested in values as well so what are the most important things that they value in life, family, well being, their own health, their children or even issues around sustainability."

Hei tā Houkamau ko te manako ia he whakatakoto kōrero kia hāngai ai ngā kaupapa here tahua ki te noho a te Māori.

"We wanted to look at how do we align or understand Māori values so that they can really help build the Māori economy in a Māori way."

Kei te akiaki a Houkamau kia toro atu te marea ki te rārangi pātai kei te ipurangi.

https://auckland.au1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0k1DDmcXynuGmeF