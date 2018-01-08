Ka tūpono whakaorangia pea koe i te ngārara ipurangi e tētahi tamariki atamai

He rōpū tamariki e ako pūkenga ana kia āhei rātou ki te mutu i ngā mahi taihara, engari ehara i te mōmō ka kitea ki ngā tiriti.

Ka tūpono whakaorangia pea koe i te ngārara ipurangi, e tētahi o ēnei tamariki atamai.

"There's a lot of things that can happen in the future because of the new developments in technology."

Kua piri a Taylor me ōna hoa ki te hōtaka hararei o Mind Lab, ki te ako i ngā pūkenga hei pāpare i ngā hara ā-ipurangi.

"You are going to need more people who are focussed on cybersecurity, being aware of these things and future proofing and safeguarding things."

He rua rau rima tekau mā whitu mirona tāra te utu o te hara ā ipurangi i te rua mano ngāhuru mā ono, ā, kotahi i te rima tāngata i pākia.

"There are going to be a lot more people going through and programming in the world at the moment who don't necessarily go through the standard of a university and computer science so that means there's more room for people to hack."

Neke atu i te toru tekau mā iwa mano ngā tauira i whai mātauranga hangarau whakaaturanga.

Anei ngā whakaaro a ētahi tamariki:

"I wanna be an artificial intelligence programmer."



"I want to be a scientist when I grow up."



"It depends on what happens in the future and what they need, depending on when robots are gonna come out they'll need more engineering or whatever the community needs."

He mahi whai rawa te whakahaumaru ipurangi, nō reira ka tāea a Taylor mā ki te riro i te kotahi rau mā rima mano tāra.