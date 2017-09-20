Ka takaroa te whakawā mo ngā tamariki whaikaha i te pūnaha mātauranga

O ngā tamariki whaikaha iwa tekau mā rima mano e noho ana ki Aotearoa, neke atu i te haurua e raru ana i te akomanga. Ko tā te rōpu IHC, he kino te whakatōroa i te whakawā o te pūnaha mātauranga mō te takahi mōtika tamariki whaikaha.

Ko tā te rōpū IHC kāore ngā tamariki whaikaha i te whai i te ara mātauranga tika mō rātou.

Ko tā te māngai o IHC, ko tā Trish Grant, "There are questions asked about their ability to stay at school all day, sent home at lunchtime because the teacher aid hours are insufficient, there are barriers around them being part of school life."

E whai ana ēnei kōrero i te takaroahanga o te whakawā ki te pūnaha mātauranga mō te takahi mōtika tamariki whaikaha.

"When justice is delayed it's denied. These children have a right to have their human rights considered by the only authority in New Zealand that has that authority."

E ai ki Te Manatū Ture, he roa te wā tatari nā te rahinga ake o te kawenga mahi, ā, kua whai heamana tuarua te kāwanatanga kia tautoko ai i te taraipiunara mō te kotahi tau.

"They have not had a fair deal in terms of not having their stories, their evidence considered by that tribunal. It is not fair."

E oati ana te Tāhuhu o Te Mātauranga ki te mahi tahi me IHC ki te wāwāhi i ngā take kerēme.

"There is very little trust in the ministry. We have had decades of new and good ideas being put to families and schools. Most of those ideas haven't worked and we're saying we need a new way to engage with families and schools to get this right."

Ko tā te māngai o IHC Aotearoa, ko tā Trish Grant, me mātua aro atu te taraipiunara tika tangata ki tā rātou tono.