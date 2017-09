Ka hiki ngā ākonga pīpī paopao o te reo i te mānuka o Mahuru Māori

​ Kō atu i te ono rau tāngata kua rēhita ki te kaupapa Mahuru Māori. Nā te mātanga reo, nā Paraone Gloyne te kaupapa i whakaara ake e whā tau ki muri, hei akiaki i te hunga kia reo Māori anake te arero i tēnei marama.

Engari, he tauhou ki te reo kei te hiki i te mānuka.

Ahatia kātahi anō ka tīmata a Bridget Ratima rāua ko Taegan Baxter ki te ako i te reo, hukerehukere ana rāua ki te Mahuru Māori.

Ko tā Ratima, "it was really hard to actually convince myself to join Mahuru Māori."

"But after talking with people and it's really good that I've got great support around here, like everyone to help me with learning new kupu," tā Ratima.

Ko tā Baxter, "The goal of Mahuru Māori being to you know normalise speaking Te Reo."

"I think it's important for Pākehā people as well to start as well to try and learn that and incorporate that into language, so yeah that's my goal but at a very beginner level," tā Baxter.

Kua kōwhiria e rāua kia kōrero Māori i tētehi rangi anake o ia wiki o te marama.

Ko tā Ratima, “I actually want to learn new kupu and actually learning about my tikanga and everything.”

"I grew up in Te Awamutu and we always knew that Te Wānanga o Aotearoa was here and I think that in school we could be better at encouraging Te Reo in everyday language," ko tā Baxter.

Nā Gloyne tōna wero ā-reo i kōkiri i te tau rua mano tekau mā whā, hei whakapāho i te reo, kia Māori hoki te reo ia rā ia rā.

Mai i tōna tīmatatana, tokorua ngā tāngata te mānuka i hiki ināianei e ono rau neke atu te hunga arā ngā mea matatau me ngā pīpī paopao.

Ko tā Gloyne, “Kia manawanui ki te tangata e korero nā koe, kia manawanui hoki ki a koe anō i te mea ka rongo i ētehi kare ā-roto i roto i a koe kāore anō pea kia rangona, arā ko te whakamā mō tērā tangata, mō tērā hunga rānei kāore i te mōhio ki te korero i te reo Māori.”

Ko tētehi mea hōu kua whakaritea arā ngā atatata me ngā tohu kare ā roto i te paepae kōrero ipurangi.

Ka kuhu atu a Baxter ki ngā ākoranga reo Māori ā, ko te hiahia o Ratima kia whānui ake i tōna reo kōrerorero.