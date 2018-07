He tā i te kiri kia tohu i te tautoko

He kaitā i te moko kua kotahi atu ki Onehunga, ki Tāmaki Makaurau, me te aha, Tekau mā rua mano tāra, kua kohia e rātau hei whakapaipai i te whare o Te Pā Harakeke Kōhanga Reo ki Mangere.

Ko te tangi o te nīra e tohu ana i te whakaaro nui a ngā kaitā nei, e whakautu ana i te karanga o te tika.

Hei tā Hirini Katene (Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Rongomai), “The pūtea is going to the right cause and everything they get is also going to last them a lifetime as well like oh I got this piece for such and such, or for my nanny, and it was on a good kaupapa.”

Neke atu i te kotahi rau tāngata i tae atu kia tāngia i ngā rangi e rua hei hāpai ake i te mahi whakapaipai i tuanui o te rūma moe o te Kōhanga Reo.

Hei tā Hirini Katene, “Whanaungatanga I guess, everyone has in general, everybody is all about manaakitanga especially when it comes to our tamariki we're always trying to put them first.”

Koia ko tā Te Kanawa Ngarotata (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Porou, Maniapoto), “I haramai au nā te mea he kaupapa mīharo, otirā he mahi nui he mahi rangatira te awhi atu i ngā tamariki.

Tokoiwa ngā kaitā i whakakao atu i runga i te karanga a Hirini Katene, rāua ko tāna whaiāipo a Tyler Jade, he mema rāua i te poari o Te Pā Harakeke Kōhanga reo ki Māngere.

Koia ko tā Katene e mea ana, “Different iwi, different styles, we were going to keep it just moko being Kōhanga, but a few people wanted to jump on-board so we got a Cook Islands on of our Cook Island boys, a Samoan, and we had Earnest who does a lot of Western stuff but he's Māori.”

Hei tā Hirini Katene kai te takiwā o te rua tekau mā rima mano tāra te utu kia whakapaipai i te tuanui o te Kōhanga Reo, engari hai te Oketopa kē taka mai ngā kete moni, narā kua riro mā rātau e kōkiri.

“With this weather right now it's now we need to do it now or never really and we've already applied for funding but nothing has come of that so we just put matters into our own hands really,” te kī a Katene.

Neke atu i te tekau tau a Te Kanawa Ngarotata e mahi tāmoko ana. Hei tāna he ngāwari noa te tautoko i tēnei kaupapa, he momo tautoko e mau tonu, āke āke.

“Kāre e tino kitea atu i ngā tangata e hoko i ngā peita, e hoko ana i ngā mahi toi he nui rawa te utu, ko te moko te mahi toi o tēnei wā, me kī,” tā Ngarotata.

Ko tā Hirini Katene, ka haere tonu ngā mahi kohi moni kia tutuki ai ngā nama.