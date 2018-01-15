He mahi whakamāori i ngā rauemi whakaako ki rō kura

He kaiako kura tuatahi i ngā tau rua tekau mā rima, kua hokona atu e Tamsin Hanley tōna whare kia āhei ai tana rangahau me te waihanga rauemi e kīa nei, 'He Tikanga Arohaehae i ngā Hītori a te Māori me te Pākeha'. He kaupapa whakapakari kai-mahi e hangai pū nei ki te whakaako i ngā kaiako mātauranga ki ngā kōrero tuku iho mō Aotearoa, kia tika, kia pono.

"It's giving them local accurate decolonized critical histories for them to teach off, " te kōrero a Hanley.

Ko tāna rangahau paerua e mea ana, kāre wētahi kaiako e whakaako ana i ngā kōrero hītori tika.

"They teach generally what I call "standard story" which is a kind of colonial version like Cook discovered the country and the English Treaty is the treaty version and all this stuff which we know now is inaccurate."

Hei tā Hanley, ki raro i te Marautanga o Aotearoa me whakatinana ngā kura i ngā tikanga o Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Heoi ko tāna anō, ki te kore ngā kaiako e mōhio ki ngā kōrero pono o tēnei whenua e kore rawa tēnei tūmanako e tutuki.

"I'm talking about Pākehā teachers, experienced teachers, and also Pacifica teachers and Asian teachers and Indian teachers and all the rest of our ethnicity teachers, they don't know these accurate histories, there are also Māori people, teachers, who don't know the stories."

Kua eke ki tōna tau tuatoru, ā, neke atu i te whā tekau ngā kura kua whakatūwhera i wō rātau kuaha ki tēnei kaupapa, e tuku ana i ngā puka rauemi e ono ki ngā kura kōhungahunga, ngā kura tuatahi, ki ngā kura tuarua, ki ngā kura tuarua anō hoki.

"The teachers' narratives start to change so the standard story narrative starts to go away and an accurate history starts to come out in teachers work, planning, resources and all their displays in their classrooms and that means all their children's narratives start to change."

Ko te wawata ia a Tamsin Hanley kia pānuitia whānuitia wēnei rauemi e ngā kaiako katoa, kia tika ai te tuku i ngā kōrero o tēnei whenua ki ngā whakatipuranga katoa.