He karahipi hei whakaea i ngā wawata o te hunga rangatahi Māori

Tokorima ngā ākonga atamai kua whiwhi ki te karahipi a Te Ara a Kupe Beaton, he hāpai i a rātou kia uru ki whare wānanga tiketike te whāinga mō te tūpono tērā ngā hua maha ka taka mai i te whai mātauranga i wāhi kē.



E tōia ana ngā karahipi Te Ara a Kupe Beaton i te pae tawhiti kia tata ki ēnei rangatahi Māori, hao nui.

E ai ki a Te Ao Kahurangi Leach nō Te Arawa, Ngāti Porou me Ngāi Tūhoe, "The motivation is to help Aotearoa get a better health system where we all have good access to the healthcare system especially for Māori."

Ko tā te uri o Ngāti Ruanui, tā Adelaide Campbell, "Going to university I definitely want to help with Māori rights and how Māori are getting treated in today's society."

E tekau mā whitu ngā tau o Adelaide, ko ia tērā e para ana i te huarahi i tōna whānau kia eke ki tēnei taumata o te mātauranga.

E ai ki tōna matua, ki a Te Poihi Campbell, "Ko te ara mātauranga tētehi ara hei whai oranga ai mātou te whānau, tatū mai rā ki o mātou hapū, iwi, tatū mai rā ki a Aotearoa whānui."

Ka ākina ngā kaiwhiwhi kia nanaiore ki te whai wāhi atu ki ngā whare wānanga tiketike o te ao, ā, mā te mahi tahi rātou e whai tautoko i te taha tukanga.

Ko tā te māngai o Crimson Education, tā Jessica Silcock, "To put forward great representation of the Māori community and as we've seen with our scholarship recipients, to pay it forward to show that greatness is possible and to hopefully strive to create better outcomes for the Māori community in return."

Ka rewa anō te wāhanga tono ki Te Ara ā Kupe i waengapū o te tau kei te heke mai.