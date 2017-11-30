He ākonga tākuta e karanga ana kia haea e te kāwanatanga te taupoki kei runga i ngā pūtea taurewa ākonga

He ākonga tākuta e karanga ana kia hikitia e te kāwanatanga te taupoki kei runga i ngā pūtea taurewa ākonga.

E ai ki a Freeman Ahou, he pēhinga rua te taupoki o te wā, ka mutu, ko te hunga rawakore e mahue ana ki muri.

“I think the biggest contributor to why I want to be a doctor is so that I can be an oncologist because I've had family members pass away from cancer and I think that really inspired me.”

He tauira pakihi mō ngā tau e rua, kua oti i a ia tōna tohu pītau ira, ināianei he tauira tākuta tau rua me te aha, kua pau tōna āheinga ki te tono pūtea i a Studylink.

“Sure so I absolutely knew that there was a limit in place but I didn't want that to stop me from becoming a doctor and I didn't want to be limited by the fact only a few privileged people from higher socio-economic households can afford it.”

Ko tā te Minita Take Mātauranga a Chris Hipkins he kupu taurangi tōrangpū tēnei nō te Pāti Reipa kia hikina ake te taupoki tono pūtea a ngā tauira, me te aha, ka whakaarotia e rātau ki ngā whakaritenga rautaki pūtea ā tērā tau.

Ko tā Ahou, “So a year of medicine is between $16,000-$20,000. It's quite a lot it's too much for obviously affected students like myself who come from lower socio-economic households and probably doesn't have the same impact on some of the other students.”

Ināianei kei te mahi a Freeman Ahou ki te utu i ana nama kia puta hei tākuta.

“I'd like to contribute back in cancer research predominantly because Māori are disproportionately affected by higher rates of cancer especially with breast cancer in women.”

Ko tā Hipkins me whakarite ngā tauira i wā rātau mahere ako kia hāngai atu ki ngā ture e mea ana ināianei.