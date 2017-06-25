Hawaiian spear ritual seen for the first time in 200 years

Ko te Kali'i he tikanga nō nehe ki Hawaii, kāore ano kia kitea i te rua rau tau ki muri. Heoi, i te hokinga atu o te waka o Hōkulea i tana terenga nui i te ao, ka kitea tēnei tikanga whiu tao e te rima tekau mano tāngata. I kōrero a Heeni Brown ki a Sam Kapoi, tētahi o ngā mātanga i te hui whakanui.

E mea nei na a Sam Kapoi e arai atu ana me te hopukina ngā tao nei. He tikanga whakawehi i te tangata, ā, e kitea ake nei kua motukia a Sam.

Ko tā Sam Kapoi - Kaumoana, Hokule'a, "We had two spears thrown at the same time, the last time who did this ceremony with these spears was Kamehameha and the story with him, with catching three spears was just amazing. So to try and reach that I can reach that level."

Hei tāpiri ki te hokianga nui mai o Hokule'a i tana terenga toru tau e kiia ana ko Malama Honua, I tukuna mā Sam Kapoi tēnei wero mō tōna waka rangatira o Hokule'a me ana hoa kaumoana katoa.

Ko tā Kapoi, "The spear throwing ceremony is called Ko Kali'i Lima and was done when a voyaging canoe was back home in Hawaii and basically justify that you're a kanaka (man).

E ai tā ngā whakamārama o Kapoi mō te Kalii, he wero tēnei ki te tangata kua hoki mai i te araroa o te atua a Tangaroa. Ko ngā tao nei, he kitea ake hena rānei he tangata tonu te tangata he atua rainei.

Hei tā Kapoi, "I would do anything for our people, anything, and everything so whether it's sailing in the craziest oceans to voyage, to catching spears and putting my life on the line so that we as a people can grow and hauulu to become a better tribe."

E tumanakohia ana e Sam, ka kitea anōtia ngā tikanga tawhito pēnei anō i te Kalii, hei oranga mō ngā uri whakaheke.