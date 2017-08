E taunaki ana ētahi tauira i Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiarangi kia tū hei whare wānanga iwi taketake

Ahakoa te whakahē a ngā whare wānanga auraki, kei te taunaki tonu ētahi tauira ki Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiarangi i te hiahia, he whare wānanga iwi taketake rātou.

E ai ki tētehi tauira e whai ana i tāna tohu kairangi me tētehi kaiwhiwhi tohu tākuta o Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi, he kounga rawa te whare wānanga.

“Ko ngā tāngata nā rātou nei te whakaaro nui, he ahorangi i te wā i a rātou i Wikitoria, i hea rānei, i roto i ngā whare wānanga o te Pākehā, ka mauria mai ēnā pūkenga, ēnā whakaaro nui, ka whakatūria i runga i te whakaaro Māori.”

Ko te taumata e kitea nei ki kōnei he rite ki ngā taumata-ā-ao, e kī ana a Tākuta Rawiri Waretini-Karena.

Nā tētehi mema o te kaunihera o Te Awanuiārangi, nā Tā Harawira Gardiner i tuku pōhi ki a Pukamata e mea ana, kia tū motuhake rātou hei Whare Wānanga Iwi Taketake, hei whakaratarata i ngā ākonga nō tāwāhi.

E tohea tonutia e ngā tumuaki tuarua o ngā whare wānanga e waru.

E mea ana a Arohangi Stuart McCutcheon “One of the characteristics of the university in the act is that their teaching is largely done by people who are active in research. And the fact of the matter is that in the wānanga and in the ITPs they do not meet that characteristic. So this is about understanding the nature of a diverse education system, it's got nothing to do with racism at all.”

Hei tā Tākuta Rawiri Waretini-Karena anō, ki te mea mai kāore mātou i eke ki aua taumata mō ngā whare wānanga, ki ahau nei he kōrero kaikiri anō tēnā.

Nō tērā marama Te Awanuiārangi i kawe ai tā rātou tono ki te kōmiti whiriwhiri Mātauranga me Te Taiao mō te Pire Mātuaranga Whakahounga, kia riro mā te minita te mana kia tapaina tētehi wānanga ki te ingoa ‘university’.

E mea ana a Ahorangi Stuart McCutcheon, “We don't believe that the minister should have the power to call something that isn't a university a university or isn't a wānanga a wānanga, so our concern is with clarity to students and parents and employers.”

Ko tā te heamana o Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi ko tā Tā Hirini Mead ki a Te Kāea, ka whakapono tonu rātou ka whai ngā minita i te whakatau tika.