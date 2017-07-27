Canada's Supreme Court says no to oil company

E whā tau te roa ēnei hunga o Clyde River e wero ana i ngā kamupene hinu kia whakarerea ai rātou.

E ai ki a Mike Smith o Green Peace, “This Inuit community has succeeded in challenging these oil companies for lack of consultatio because the greater context of this issue is that it's about the life and death struggle to limit the affects of global warming and climate change caused by the fossil fuel industry. “

Nā te poari hiko o Kānata i whakaae ki ngā mahi pahū moana i te tau rua mano tekau mā whā, heoi i whakahē ngā kōti teitei na te mea kāore te iwi taketake i whai pānga ki ngā hui.

I te marama o Paengawhāwhā i kawea hoki nga mahi pahū moana ki te tahiwā o Ikaroa- Rawhiti, ka mutu i whakahē mārika te mana whenua.

“It's a really important case that sets a precedence in law that hopefully we can draw upon in the future.”

E whakaae ana te hunga nei ki ngā mahi whakawhanake hei painga ma te iwi, engari e whakatūpato ana rātou ki ngā kamupene nui kia tika ngā hui whiringa kōrero.