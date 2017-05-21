Alleged cultural identity theft by American author

Kei roto i te ture pea o Amerika te haumarutanga, koirā te kōrero a te Rōia take mana whakairo a Jenni Rutter mō te wahine Māori e whakapae ana kua whakamahia pokanoatia nei tōna ingoa, ētahi atu anō o ōna āhua e tētahi kaituhi nō Amerika, ko Rue te ingoa.

Kua heipu mai anō te raru "whānako ahurea".

Hei tā Jenni Rutter (Rōia Take Mana Whakairo), "I think this is unique because I never seen a book taking so many elements of a cultural nature with such an extreme insensitivity, to be honest, I'm not Maori but I read it myself and it was very confronting to see Aotearoa as an imaginary place. I'm all for creative pursuits etc but the taking of it with no consultation, no permission given that to me is a bit of an extreme case and you don't see many of those."

Ahakoa te whakamahinga o te reo Māori ki ngā pukapuka "Chronicles of Hawthorn", kāore te reo Māori e noho taumarumaru i raro i te Mana Tārua. Heoi anō, ki tā Rutter tērā te pokanga 'mana tuakiri' kei reira mō Ostick, i raro i te ture o Amerika.

Ko tā Rutter, "So people reading the book might think she must have given permission because her name has been used and her persona has been taken and it is not okay to do that without permission especially not in the U.S where that is more recognised."

Ki tā Ostick kāore te kaituhi i kōrero ki a ia mō te whakamahi i tōna ingoa me tōna tuakiri tangata hei hanga i a 'Mistress Paitangi'.

Hei tā Paitangi Ostick (Ringatoi), "My name it's a one-off, I'm most probably the only bloody Paitangi the whole of 'Te Ao' (The World), so for me it's a direct link to me. Just the name mistress, mistress means something completely different to me, you're having an affair with someone, that's what mistress means to me."

Kāore a Author Rue kia whakahoki kōrero noa ki a Ostick.

"I was just gutted, oh no I don't want my name to be associated with this fictional character. And I think I felt deeply mostly about not only my name but the use of the marae as being called a witches coven and I actually said that to her in an email," says Ostick.

Ki tā Rutter, me whakaako ngā kaitito pēnei i a Rue ngā take mana whakairo me ngā āhuatanga ahurea kia kore ai e upoko mārō.

Hei tā Rutter, "So part of it is educating but if we really wanted to have legal means of preventing this type of thing from happening or dealing with it when it does then we would have to have laws that protect indigenous property and that is a big change in lots of countries are challenged by that, there is no easy answer to that one, but it will be great to see some change though."

Kua tuku karere a Te Kāea ki te kaituhi, ki te kamupene tā anō hoki, heoi kāore anō kia whai whakautu.