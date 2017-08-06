“Would love to see more Māori playing" - Badminton NZ CEO

Ko te manako o te Tāhuhu Rangapū o Pūkura Aotearoa o Joe Hitchcock, kia tokomaha ake ngā kaitākaro Māori. E whakapono ana ia ko te ahurea Māori tērā e arohaina ana e ngā kaitākaro ka hoki mai ana rātou i tarawāhi ki te piri atu ki ngā kapa whakakanohi o te motu.

Ko te Māori he pitomata ki te hākinakina nei.

“I think it's definitely a demographic that we want to work more with and engage Māori communities,” nā Hitchcock.

“We would love to see more Māori playing Badminton more regularly.”

E ai ki a Hitchcock, arā ngā āhuatanga o te pūkura hei kai mā te Māori.

“It's fast, it requires a massive amount of speed and power, but also tactics and touch as well.”

“Hei tauira, ko Tamara Otene nō Ngāti Tūwharetoa, waingōhia noa ana te urutanga a te uri Māori nei ki te kēmu pūkura.”

“Tamara's a great person first and foremost. She's got a fantastic whānau, and amazing support.”

Nō nātata nei, kua poua e Badminton NZ ētahi āhuatanga Māori kia whakakotahi ai ngā māngai kei tāwahi kē e noho ana, pērā i a Āhia.

“Some of those pieces are very [sic] entwined I think with Māori culture, especially with the haka.”

“It has been an amazing journey for those players to learn, get out of their shell, [and] feel that they are part of our team, and our culture.”

Nā wai nā wai, ka tae mai te tini me te manō pērā i a Otene, hei kaitākaro mā Aotearoa. Ka ea te wawata a Badminton NZ kia tae atu ngā kaitākaro Māori ki te tihi o te maunga.