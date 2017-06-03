Whangarei abuzz with thousands of Lions and local rugby fans

Kua teitei rawa atu te nuinga tangata o Whangarei e te tinimano tangata mo te tukinga tuatahi a te kapa Raiona ki Aotearoa hei tenei po. Me te aha, e mea ana nga manuhiri tuarangi e rongo ana i te wairua manaaki me te mahana o te iwikainga kia ratou.

Patere pai te ua engari hikohiko ana te wairua o Whangarei i nga kaiwhaiwhai o te kapa raiona me te haukainga.

Ko tā te Koromatua o Whangarei, Sheryl Mai, "It's massive and the best thing is the rain has stopped yay!! It was forecast to ease and it seems to have stopped so that means everything is going to be beautiful for the game.

Kii katoa nga hotera nga whare kai me nga wahi noho o Whangarei e te tangata aa pau katoa nga tikiti te hoko.

Ko tā te British High Commissioner ko tā Jonathan Sinclair, "It's fantastic it's massively exciting when you get the whole of the UK England Scotland Wales and Ireland coming together. It only happens every four years and it only happens in Aotearoa in New Zealand every twelve years so it is a unique occasion and it's wonderful they've come to Whangarei and to Northland for the start of the tour."

Kaiwhaiwhai Raiona, Matt Brawn, "It's the welcome from all of New Zealand its been incredible you walk down the street and people are so friendly to you coming up and just saying can we get you anything can we help talking about the games talking about the potential of everything and yeah it's been and amazing welcome."VO3

Katahi te kaupapa whakahirahira hei hapai hoki i te ohanga o nga rohe kainga i runga ano i te matapae he toru tekau mano nga kaiwhaiwhai ka tae tinana mai ki Aotearoa hei te roanga o tenei haerenga a nga Raiona. Kamutu, i tupono noa a Te Kaea ki etahi o te kapa baabaas e hikoi ana te tiriti kia tau ai te mauri i mua atu i te tukinga nui ki nga raiona.

Hei tā Dwayne Sweeney, Ngati Mahanga, NZ Barbarians, "Yeah it looks like its starting to clear so be able to chuck the ball around a bit hopefully but yeah everyone's pretty excited the towns buzzing the boys are buzzing and we're looking forward to it."

Ko tā Mai, "The town is buzzing there are people everywhere and we know that they're just gonna be gathering and to wonder on down and have the best game of the tour, the first game."

Ka waimaria noa etahi kia whiwhi ki enei tikiti koura kei te tuku noa ki te iwi i tenei ra. Ahakoa pehea te otinga o te takaro tuatahi a nga Raiona ki konei, he paati kei te haere ki Whangarei a te po nei.

