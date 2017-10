Whakaaweawe ana ngā tauhou i ngā whiringa heke ngaru ā-motu

Ki ngā whakataetae eke ngaru Māori o te motu e rima tekau neke atu ngā kaieke kua hui atu ki Ngāmotu - me te aha, ko ngā tauhou kei te whakaaweawe i ngā whiringa.

Pakaru mai ana ngā ngaru i te rangi tuarua, whai muri i te rā tuatahi e tāria ana.

Whanake ake ana te wāhanga tauhou, ka puta ihu ko Patrick Kilmister nō te iwi kāinga i tana tau tuatahi e eke ngaru ana.

"It was a bit challenging at the five minute mark but after a while, a couple of good ones," tā Kilmister.

"Just commit, go out there and have fun."

Ki te wāhanga taitama tāne tekau mā wha tau, ko Jason Willoughby tēra i kapo ake anō i te taitara mō te tau tuarua karapīpiti ki runga ake i āna hoa.

"All of them are from Raglan so I also surf with them all the time," e mea ana a Willoughby.

He pakanga rae ki te rae ki waenga i a Geoff Pardoe me Jamie Andrews ki te papatū hoe, ā, ka hoki mai a Pardoe i ngā mēneti whakamutunga kia mau anō ki tōna taitara.

Tā Pardoe (Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata), "It was real hard. I haven't had this board for very long and it was quite hard to get around in the choppy conditions but yeah, got one in the last minute there."

Ka kawe ake ngā toa i ngā taitara ki roto i te tauhou me te aha he hei piripiri ka tāpiri ki te rekoata mō te wāhanga raumati.