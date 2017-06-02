Wellington man arrested for stolen All Blacks vs Lions test tickets

He tāne no Te Awakairangi kua hāmenetia mō te mau tīkiti kua tāhaetia mō te tukinga Ōpango ki ngā Raiona. E whakapaetia koinei nga tīkiti i whānakohia i tōna taenga ki tētahi kāinga i Te Whanganui a Tara i tēra marama.

Hei tā ngā Pirhimana, koinei te kēhi tuatahi o te whanako tikiti haerenga Lions e mōhiotia ana.

Ko tā Warwick McKee, "The media ran a story through Stuff in regards to the tickets being stolen so the NZRU picked up on that and they contacted police and a complaint was made."

I whakamōhiotia ngā Pirihimana ki te whanakotanga i ngā tikiti e rua ka whakaatatia ki runga o TradeMe mō te kotahi mano tāra, nā tētahi whanaunga o te kaihara i pōhi. Hei tā te wharangi o TradeMe e kore rawa rātou mō te whakaae ki te hokotanga o ngā tikiti Lions, ā ka tango mai inā ka whakaatatia.

Police were made aware after a family member of the alleged offender attempted to sell the two tickets on TradeMe for $1000. TradeMe have stated they will not allow the sale of any tickets for British and Irish Lions matches and any such tickets will be removed.

Hei tā Mckee, "We've given a lot of people some prevention advice around security and safety of tickets particularly around delivery time. Throughout the tour reputationally New Zealand is going to be under the spotlight so Police will do everything that they can to prevent crime and ensure that all visitors to our country have a safe and enjoyable experience while they are here."

Hei te tekau ma rua o Piripi tū ai te kaihara ki te kōti o Pōneke. Hei tā ngā pirihimana he nui ngā rawa kua whakaū kia whakakorea i ngā hara pēnei e hua mai anō.

ko tā McKee, "We've got additional resources and staff on throughout the Lions tour and we will investigate any crimes related to any theft or any crimes at all in regards to the visitors to the country throughout the Lions series."

I tau mai ngā kapa Raiona ki roto o Aotearoa i te wiki, ā whanake ake tō rātou tukinga tuatahi ki ngā NZ Barbarians hei āpōpō ki te taiwhanga o Toll i Whangarei.

