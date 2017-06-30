"We'll clean sweep them" - Keith Quinn

E whakapono ana a Keith Quinn, kaiwhakapāho whutupōro ka toa te Kapa Ōpango ki ngā Raiona mo te whakamātautau tuarua ki Pipitea hei te Rāhoroi. He maha ngā kēmu Raiona kua pāhotia e Quinn i ngā tau, me te whakapae ia, koinei te tīma toa ake i ngā tīma o mua.

Kei a ia ngā rēkoata o ngā haerenga katoa a ngā Raiona mai i nga tau rima tekau. Heoi, ko te tino tauwhāinga ki āia ko tēra i tū i te tau rua mano ma rima.

Hei tā Quinn, “Dan Carter put on a show. He scored 33-points, kicked a lot of goals, scored two wonderful tries, and we beat them 48 - 18 at Westpac Stadium."

I te tau whitu tekau mā tahi, ka hinga ngā Opango i ngā Raiona, e rua ki te kotahi, ā i taurite ai ngā tatau i te tukinga whakamutunga. Ko ngā whetū i taua tira haere, ko Gareth Edwards, ko JPR Williams rātou ko Barry John.

“I think they only won against quite a modest All Blacks team by All Blacks standards, because a lot of our players had retired at the end of the previous year, the tour of South Africa.”

Mai i taua wā, he nui nga tiima i tata wikitoria i te whakataetae. Ko te tau iwa tekau mā toru te wā whakamutunga i turaki rātou i ngā Ōpango. E ai ki a Quinn, nā te memeha o te wairua whakakotahi te take kaore ano kia hoki pakari mai.

"No matter how many time you tell the Scotsman to like Englishman, or Irishmen to like English, it doesn't always work out because it's burnt so deep into their DNA."

I tika āna matakite mō te kēmu tuatahi, ā e matakite ano ia ko nga Opango ka puta toa mai hei te whakamutunga wiki nei.

"I think the Lions will be better, I think our team will be a lot better. Heading to the third test back to Auckland, with a huge crowd in attendance, we'll clean sweep them."

Ki te hinga, he roa rawa te tatari, te tekau mā rua tau anō hoki kia wikitōria i tētahi tātawhāinga. Me eke ka tika, kia taea te tutuki pērā i te kapa nō te tau 1971.