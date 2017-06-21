Wahine Māori tuatahi kua uru ki te karapu kirikiti MCC Lords

Kua uru te rarauwhe ma o mua a Maia Lewis hei mema ki te karapū kirikiti a MCC Lords ki Ingarangi. Koia anahe te wahine māori, māori tuarua hoki, atu i te potae pango o mua a Adam Parore.

Koinei te tono e noho ngātahi ia ki te taha o ngā Kaitākaro kirikiti runga noa atu o te ao.

Nā Lewis (Ngāti Whātua, Ngāti Maniapoto), "It's pretty special and was pretty much out of the blue. I just sort of got an email, and a letter in the post saying would you like to be an honorary member. I think it's because I've been a past captain of the New Zealand women's cricket team."

Kua kitea e te kaihahau i whai i ngā oma kotahi rau mā rima ngā tīnihanga mai i tana tūnga tuatahi nō te tau kotahi mano e iwa rāu, e iwa tekau mā rua.

"The woman players now are professionals, so they get paid to play all around the country. There's a lot of women's leagues like the Big Bash as well.

“The whole professional era is coming into women's cricket which is the way it should be."

Ko te ārahi i ngā rarauhe mā ki Lords, tana tutukinga nui. Engari, kotahi anake te whāinga e ngau tonu ana.

"Disappointing for me I wasn't part of the 2000 world cup when they won. I've been part of lots of World Cups, and I've been able to travel the world and make lots of friends as a cricketer, and even make a profession of it as well."

Ko Adam Parore anake te kaitākaro Māori kua uru, engari e ai ki a Lewis, ka nui ake i tēnā.

"I don't think you can go past Suzie Bates, she's the captain of the White Ferns at the moment. She's a fantastic Māori role model, as well as being into basketball."

Ko te whakapae ka haere a Lewis ki Ingarangi, whiwhi ai ki tana tohu. Mā tēnei ka rite ia ki ngā ingoa pēnei i a Sachin Tendulkar, i a Brian Lara, i a Tā Richard Hadlee hoki.