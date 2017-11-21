Tonga has sights on another tier-one scalp

Ko te haukerekere i tētahi tīma pae tuatahi te whāinga ki a Tonga hei te tukinga ki Ingarangi, hei te Rāhoroi.

Mārake kitea ana te kaupapa e whakatoitoi nei i ēnei kaitaunaki, arā, kia mate mā Tonga.

Nā Sio Suia Taukeiaho, “Them just signings their songs gave us goosebumps. That's probably one of the reasons why a few of the boys left other countries to come play for Tonga because we know the fans will always turn up.”

I tae hīkaka atu a Tonga ki te whakaharatau, me te whakapono ka taea te haukerekere tīma nō te pae tuatahi.

“All the boys are excited about this week. I think it's because we're getting another opportunity to play in the semi-finals in the world cup. Other than that, we know we've got a big task on us against England. They've got a big forward pack, their backs have been extraordinary well.”

Nō te whakataetae Super League te nuinga o te kapa o Ingarangi. Me whakatika kē a Tonga.

E ai ki a Siliva Havili, “I wouldn't say it's just a normal game. 13 men with one ref, which is suitable for both teams, and it's not as fast pace as the NRL.”

Tērā hoki ngā makau hei tukituki mā Tonga inā tūraki ai ki a Ingarangi ki te whiringa whāiti ka tū ki Te Pā o Rarotonga.

“When we saw the score [which was] 4-2, it was just [a shock]. It's good to have another Pacific Island team make it as far as us. Hopefully, we get to meet in the finals,” nā Taukeiaho

E matapaetia ka paua ngā tīkiti i te hoko nā runga i te whakamāmātanga o te utu mō ngā tīkiti.