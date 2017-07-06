Te wikitōria i te ipu o Amerika - he kaupapa ā-whānau

He kaupapa ā-whānau te kitea i te ikapahitanga o te tini me te mano nō ngā tōpito katoa o te motu ki Tāmaki herenga waka i te rā nei ki te whakanui i te taunga mai o te ipu o Amerika.

He mihi nā Tāmaki Makau Rau ki ngā toa o te America's Cup.

"Yay team New Zealand! We love the America's Cup! we love team New Zealand we are so excited!"

Kua tekau mā whā tau a Aotearoa e tatari ana kia pōwhiritia ngā toa o te America's Cup, ā, kua whai hua te tatari.

"Oh its great I went to the ticket tape parade in 1995 I remember being here as a school girl and it's just so awesome to win again."

"I'm very excited about it I've been a long time fan of team new zealand and it's really great to see the cup back here in Auckland."

He āhuatanga ā-whānau tēnei mea te wikitōria.

"Just really proud it was awesome to see them and we're very proud to be kiwi."

Ahakoa te kaha o te ua i reira tonu ngā kaitautoko māro o Aotearoa.