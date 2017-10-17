Te tuatahitanga noa iho mā NZ Roller Black hou a Kauri Murray

Ko Kauri Murray tēra, tekau ma iwa tau te pakeke, tētahi o ngā tauhou kia whakaingoatia ki te kapa tūru wīra poitūkohu ka whakakanohi i a Aotearoa ki ngā whakataetae IWBF Asia Oceania World Qualifiers. Wai hoki, he pai ake i tā rātou ekenga tuaono i te tau rua mano tekau ma toru te aronga nui ma te kapa.

He tuatahitanga noa iho tēnei hei tā Kauri Murray.

"I reckon like this is just the beginning of an international career."

Ko Murray tētahi o ngā kaitākaro NZ Junior e toru kia whakaingoa ki te kapa tekau ma rua. E tekau meneti katoa te wā tākaro kia rātou katoa i te kōti. Ko ia te pōtiki o te kapa, ā, hei tāna e kore ia mō te moumou wā.

"The most experienced players are going to be up first so there's only three of us juniors going, so once we get that chance we'll be ready to take it and try and give it our best from there."

Mai te hoereti, te whanga ki te whutupōro, ka nui ngā kē ōna mahi hākinakina. Ko tōna whainga matua kia whakatinana i ngā māhi hākinakina mō ngā hunga katoa.

"My biggest goal is to try and change societies perceptions on disability sport especially in sport that involves wheelchairs. They think that the sport is for people in wheelchairs when in reality it's like we're coming in here with our sports chairs and basically its like putting on your sneakers before going on the court."

Ā, kaore he ohorere ko tēhea kuru nui tāna e aro nui nei.

"Paralympics, is like the ultimate dream goal especially for us wheelchair basketball players."

Hei tēnei Rāpare rere atu ai te kapa ki Beijing mō te tākaro tuatahi ki a Thailand hei te rua tekau ma toru o tēnei marama.

