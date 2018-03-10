Te tōnamana o Te Ao-o-Kiwa tuatahi

Nō ēnei rangi whakataa tū ai te tōnamana kukume rīpene tamariki tuatahi o Te Ao-o-Kiwa ki Tāmaki Makaurau.

I tū te hui nā te hiahia a te hapori kia pēra tōna mana ki tēra atu o nga tonamana i tū i tēra tau.

Kua roa nei te tatari, engari kua tae te wā ki ēnei tētēkura

Hei tā Claude Iusitini, kaiwhakahaere o te tōnamana, “We felt that there need to be some sort of pathways for our kids to aspire to play a minimal-contact sport. “

Waru tekau mā ono ngā tīma kua urua, tekau ngā motu nō Te Moananu-a-Kiwa arā ko Hāmoa rātou ko Tonga, o Kuki Airani, ko Aotearoa Māori ētahi o ngā kapa.

“It's been smoother than we expected. Naturally, with kids, there's a lot to coordinate.”

Ko te kaingākau ki ēnei kaitākaro Māori te take kua uru rātou ki tēnei tōnamana o Te Ao-o-Kiwa

Nā Stephon Maere (Te Aupouri, Ngāpuhi, Tainui), “Tōku tino kēmu ko te Tag nā te mea he pai ake mōku, he tino nui aha.”

“He pai te wairua, me te whakawhanaungatanga,” nā Naumai-Aaria Wall (Ngāti Tūwharetoa).

Tekau mā waru te pakeke nui rawa atu, ka uru atu etahi o ēnei kaitākaro nō Aotearoa ki te tōnamana pakeke.

Nā Iusitini, “We have senior Oceania tournament that we run every two years. This is almost like a pathway, we're preparing them for the next level.”

Hei āpōpō ka tū ngā whiringa toa.