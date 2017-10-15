Te taea te mamae te aukati i ngā tautoko a Ponga i tana tīma

E whakapono ana a Rīki Aoteara he hua tō te noho a Kalyn Ponga ki to rātou tahi i tēnei wiki. I te timatanga i whakaingoatia a Pone, engari auare ake, na tana wharanga ia i whakatahangia.

Ko ia tērā e whāngai ana i ōna whanaunga, e harikoa ana a Kalyn Ponga kua piri tonu ia ki a rātou.

“Yeah, the pitch is looking slick too. Any chance not to play footy is an opportunity missed. I would've loved to have been out there, but just with the way the shoulder is, isn't 100%.”

I toro atu te whetū i whanau mai i Ahitereriria ki a Rīki Māori, me te tumanako ka honohono ia ki tana taha Māori.

“I've got that Aussie twang, and I have lived in Aussie most of my life. So, I haven't really had that opportunity to lear, or connect with my heritage.”

Hei tā te Hemana o Rīki Aotearoa a John Dovonshire, “It's been a privilege, just his all-round demeanour. He's fitted in just like a glove on a hand, that's how easy he's fixed it.”

E whakapono ana a Ponga nā ngā pūkenga Māori ka tāea e ōna hoa te tākaro ki te whakataetae NRL.

“I think if you look at all the Māori, or Kiwi players in the NRL or lower grades, they've all got talent, they've all got skill, it's just natural.”

E matepaetia ana ka noho ia hei tangata whenua ki Ahitereira. Engari, me mātua mōhio kāore anō ia kia whiriwhiri. Nā runga anō i tērā, ka taea tonutia e te uri nō Te Ātihaunui a Papārangi te tū hei Kiwi.

“My first focus is that new club, everything I feel will be put into that club, and if things out side of that club fit in, then I guess I will have to evaluate what I'm going to do.”

I tēnei wā ko te wā whakatā me tōna whanau te mahi kātahi ka hūnuku ia ki te taha o ōna hoa, ki tōna karapu hou o Newcastle Knights hei tērā tau.