Te Puaha o Waikato me Raungaiti i tuki rae mō te whīra Koroneihana

Karahuihui ana ngā taniwha nihoniho whutupōro o Waikato mō te pakanga ki Tūrangawaewae mō te taitara Koroneihana. Ko Te Puaha o Waikato me Raungaiti i tuki rae i te whīra whutupōro, heoi kotahi anahe te taniwha ka puta ihu.

Rū ana te haka o Te Puaha o Waikato i tae mai ki te tukituki i ngā toa whakaihuwaka.

Hei tā Eli Peters (Ngāti Tipa, Waikato), "It's only annual thing, so you only get one opportunity to come down here and play and pull on our shirt as well."

Mārakerake kitea te koi o Te Puaha o Waikato ka tere turaki i ngā hoariri.

Ka whai piro e toru, e rua whana tutuki anō hoki. Tekau ma iwa ki te kore ki Te Puaha o Waikato i te wehengarua.

E ai ki a Peters anō "It's really Māori styles. We all kind of get together and just have a bit of fun and throw it around and see what happens. Yeah that's pretty much how we do."

Heke ana te ua, ka whakapōturi i ngā kapa.

Heoi whawhai ururoa ana a Raungaiti ki te kimi āputa.

Ka whai piro tuatahi ai i ngā mēneti rima tekau.

Ēngari tē taea te kaupare i Te Puaha o Waikato ka eke tonu i tētahi whana whiu me ngā piro e rua.

He toru tekau mā wha ki te rima ngā tatau whakamutunga.

E mea ana a Peters, "It’s very special not just for the boys but everyone that's worn the jersey before us."