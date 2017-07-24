Tall Ferns need adjustments before match against Korea

E ai ki a Kennedy Kereama, kaiako Tall Ferns, me whakatika i mua i te tukinga Ipu Āhia tuarua ki a Korea ki te Raki. I hinga ai rātou e whitu tekau mā whitu ki te whā tekau mā waru tatau i te kēmu tuatahi ki Haina, engari kei te ora tonu tā rātou aru ki te Ipu o te Ao.

He ngawari ngā tohutohu, whai kaute, noho tata ki a Haina

Ko tā te kaiako o te Tall Ferns, Kennedy Kereama, "We picked a particular game-plan, we picked our poison as we say. [We] wanted to really do a great job at taking away any post presence that China gave.

Auare ake, nā te teitei o te hoariri i whai hua ai a Haina i ngā Tall Ferns.

Ko tā Kereama, "I credit China for their ability to shoot the ball from the perimeter. For us, I think defensively we know we got some areas we need to improve."

Ko te wā tuatahi tātāwhai ai ngā Tall Ferns i te Ipu o Āhia. Ka kitea e rātou he taumata anō a Āhia i a Oceania.

Hei tā Kereama, "Adjusting to that full-court intense physical style of defence that the Asian teams are going to bring is something our group is going to have to get used to very quickly."

Ko North Korea e whai ake nei, ka noho rātou ki te tūnga whakamutunga o te whakataetae. Ahakoa tērā, kāore a Kereama mo te tākaro ngāwari ki a rātou.

"We obviously now just put our focus into that game, it's obviously a very winnable game for us. But for us to win, we're going to have to do a better job of obviously rebounding and winning possession," tā Kereama.

He wawe noa, engari me wikitōria ai rātou i ngā kēmu e rua e whai, kia ngāwari ake ngā whiringa whāiti. Ko Korea ki te Raki te kapa tuatahi.

