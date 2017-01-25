Spike in rising beach volleyball stars

He kanohi hōu kei te piki ake ki roto i te whakataetae poirewa ā-motu ki tātahi o Aotearoa e tū ana ki Mauao. Tapatapahia ana a Jazmine Milton o Ngati Wai i te reanga kōtiro i raro iho i te tekau ma whitu tau te pakeke.

Tata ki te rima tau te roa a Jazmine Milton e tākaro poirewa ana ki tātahi, ko tōna whainga kia whakakonohi ia i a Aotearoa i tēnei hākinakina.

“I love beach volleyball, I love the culture of the sport and everyone supports everyone on the court. We get into the zone and we get into the game off the court. Those girls are like my best friends.”

Ka takaro tahi ia ki a Sydney Clough. E rua tau noa iho ia e tākaro ana na reira ka noho tauira a Milton ki a ia.

Hei tā Clough, “She's a very experience player so it's good for me as well because she is a lot more experience than me so I can learn a lot from her and she has been really good you can say a mentor for me on and off the court.”

E waru tekau ngā tima o te whakataetae nei mai nga reanga tekau ma rima heke iho, piki aku ki nga tau rua tekau ma toru.

E ai ki te Mangai o Poirewa Aotearoa a Tim Cleaver, “Good to see that level of competition they are in the mix of a selection process to get to the youth commonwealth games which is later in the year in the Bahamas.”

Ko te whakapae ka hoki mai te nuinga o enei kaitakaro hei ngā wiki e rua e tu mai nei mo te whakataetae poirewa ma nga kura tuarua o te motu.