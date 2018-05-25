Rauna 4 ANZ Championship

Ki te rauna tuawhā o te whakataetae poitarawhiti ANZ, i kōrero mātou ki te kaitākaro o mua o te kapa Rarauwhe Hiriwa ki a Courtney Tairi, me ōna whakaaro mō te rauna e whai ake nei, ko tētahi o ngā tukinga ko te wikitōria tuatahi mā te kapa Magic rānei, mā te kapa Stars rānei.

He tukinga nui whakaharahara te hara mai nei mā tētahi kapa ANZ i tēnei Rātapu.

“Both the Stars and Magic are sitting at the bottom of the table, neither of them have won any games so, if this week doesn’t result in a draw then one of them is going to take their first game,” e ai ki a Tairi.

Kei raro rawa i te tēpu whakataetae te kapa toa o te tau rua mano tekau mā rua a Magic, kei runga ake i a rātou ko ngā Northern Stars

“I think for the both of them they're both playing really well they just haven’t been able to get that win, i think this Sunday will be a pretty big game and especially Auckland vs Waikato,” hei tā te kaitākaro o mua o te kapa Magic, hei tā Tairi.

Ko Mystics rāua ko Tactix ka pakanga atu hei te Rāhina, engari ko te pātai, āe rānei ka hoki mai te toa kaikuru o Aotearoa a Maria Tutaia mō tēnei tukinga?

“It's always hard in a team when you don’t know when you have players coming in and out, for the girls that are there every day in camp, they'll find it hard too because at the end of the day they could train as hard as they could, but they know they might still not be able to get on court, because Maria might come back into the team so that may be hard, but then again you still want her to be a part of your team, i think they played really well against the Steel and they were unlucky to go down to them but i think they know that even without her they can still do it,” e ai ki a Tairi.

A ko ngā Pulse tērā kei te tihi o te tēpu whakataetae, engari āe rānei, ko te kapa tuarua tērā, arā ko te kapa Steel ka miere i a rātou hei tērā Rāapa