Ramblers Internationals shine at Softball World Championships

He kaupapa whakamīharo e mau nei i te kapa Mount Albert Ramblers. Kei tēnei kapa tonu o Tāmaki Makaurau ētahi kaitākaro toa nō ngā whenua e whā, ā, koia tonu nei te nama nunui rawa atu ki te kapa kotahi i te ao.

Mai i Warren Freer ki Whitehorse, Kānata - kātahi ko te haere tawhiti, heoi kei reira rā ngā Ramblers e tākaro ana.

Ko tā tētahi Tōkena Pango o Mua, ā Steve Jackson, "The boys have gone really well. It's not a surprise, they are quality people and quality players."

Tokorima ngā tīma, tekau mā tahi ngā tāngata. He maha ngā hua kei te hunga nō tāwāhi, heoi he aha te kura huna i a rātou?

Ko tā Jackosn, "It's a family club. Everybody knows everybody else, and we stick together like family."

Hei tā tētahi kaitākaro Ramblers ā Rhys Evans, "Us young guys down at Ramblers, we get to learn off all the best players in the world, and from around the world as well.

Ko te mōhio a te Kaiepa nō Hapani, a Kento Okazaki ki te momo tākaro ki Aotearoa, he hua.

Hei tā Evans, "I think they boys have had a look at Kento, and they knew a lot about what he throws."

He hononga tō ngā Ramblers ki ngā tīma e rua, ko Andrew Kirkpatrick, kaitākaro no Ahitereiria tērā e tū ana ki te papa tuatahi.

Ko tā tētahi kaitākaro Ramblers ā Brock Evans, "I look up to him. He's one of the first national players I got to see.



"He's a top athlete, but a top guy off the field. He's just got so much because he's been around for such a long time."

Ki te nuinga o te karapu, kāore e kore ka wikitōria a Aotearoa. He matapae tika hoki.

Hei tā Jackson, "That's a silly question, New Zealand all the way! But, having said that, you never know."

Ko tā Evans, "For sure we'll get up, and I hope my brother does something. Do a little bit of the damage."

Ka poho kereū ngā Ramblers i te mōhio kua tukuna e rātou ngā kaitākaro ki ngā tīma o te whakataetae o te ao.

Photo Courtesy of Christine Nukunuku