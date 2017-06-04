Polynesian Lions re-connect with Pacific at Waitangi

Nō te rangi nei tae ai te tini me te mano ki te kite i te kapa Raiona nō Piritana Nui e whakatau ana ki Te Tii Marae, ki Waitanga, He whakahirahira hoki mō ngā kaitākaro tokotoru nō Te Moananui ā Kiwa, e hoki ana ki Poronēhia.

Haruru ake ana te reo pōhiri i te hokinga nui a ēnei kaitākaro poronēhia

Hei tā te Kāpene o te Kapa Raiona, ko tā Sam Warburton, "I noticed that when they meet players at the game, they always have that close connection. Ben Te'o is from Auckland where he spent a bit of time. He's told us quite a bit about the country, and the culture. So it's great that we can learn from our own players about it as well."

Ko tā te Kaiako Tuarua, Raiona, ko tā John Spencer, "It'll be very special for them. They understand the whole creed of the Māori nation."

Ka maumaharatia tonutia te ao Māori e te kaitākaro o mua, e John Spencer

Hei tā Spencer, "I came here in 1971 so I can still sing Pokarekare ana."

Miharo katoa a Tākuta Farah Palmer, māngai mō te poari o NZR, i te tū kauanuanu a ngā Raiona ki te pōwhiri.

Ko tā Farah Palmer, "I suppose it does come down to our history. This is quite a significant place for a team like e that. Their heritage is back to Queen Victoria, and the crown coming over and the relationship that was formed with Māori."

Hei tā Warburton, "It's just being respectful. Three of our leaders have to accept challenges along the way and they explained what they were."

He paku kitenga te kaupapa nei ki te hunga nō Piritana Nui ki ngā pakanga kei te heke mai, ko te tukinga ki ngā O Pango Māori tētahi.



Ko tā Palmer, "Everyone's really excited now so I think it's going to be challenging. The moment in Rotorua is going to be amazing."

Hei tā Warburton, "It's a very different place coming to play rugby in New Zealand. It's very special, very cultural and the players really embrace that when they come on tour."

Kua oti ngā whakatau, kua tae hei hoa. Puta noa atu I te waharoa, he hoariri ki tai.