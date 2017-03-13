NZRL launch The RLWC Educational Resource

He manako nō ngā kaiwhakahaere o te whakataetae rīki ā-ao kia whakatairanga i te hauora, i te pūkenga kaitātaki hoki ki ngā tamriki mā tēnei hākinakina i mahi ngātahi ai rātou, te kāwanatanga me te NZRL kia whakatū ai i te kaupapa RLWC Educational Resource.

E kawe ana ngā kaitātaki o te wā i tēnei kaupapa hei whakaako i ngā kaitātaki ānamata.

Hei tā Dr Jonathan Coleman, Minister Sports and Recreation, “I think it will firstly stimulate an interest in rugby league which is what the New Zealand Rugby League is interested in. From the Governments point of view, we're interested in kids getting more active. So, whether that's league, soccer or netball or whatever, that's fine by me, because actually we've got an obesity problem in this country.”

Hei te Whiringa - a - Nuku timata ai te whakataetae ā-ao, ā, he wāhi anō mā ngā tamariki ki te ako i ngā mea e pā ana ki taua whakataetae, hei reira riro anō ai te taonga i te kapa Kiwi.

Ko tā Krystal Rota - Kaitākaro Kiwi Ferns, “The kids that aren't already engaged in Rugby League, just sort of opening their eyes to what Rugby League is all about both on the field and off the field. These resources obviously talk about your health and well-being, leadership and resilience. So those aspects are not just what you would put into the field, but what you would put in day to day life.”

Ko te hauora, ko te manahau ko te kaitātakitanga hoki ka whakaakona. Ka whakatinana te kaitākaro Kiwi o mua, a Adam Blair ēnei āhuatnga e toru.

Hei tā Jerome Ropati, Kaimahi NZRL, “There was a period where he obviously didn't make the Kiwis side due to form, or whatever it is change of clubs. He bounced back from it, got himself in good condition, got himself into a great club with the Broncos. Just pressed forward.

Nā te whakauru a te Kāwanatanga i te kaupapa Educational Resource e whai rauemi ai ngā toki tamariki.

Ko tā Dr Coleman, “I think it's great bringing sports into schools like this. But also, using opportunities like The Rugby League World Cup to engage more children in their learning.”

Tāria te wā, e kitea ai ngā kaitātaki o te wā e huataki ana i te kapu o te ao.