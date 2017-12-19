NZ Under-15's eye Oceania Baseball title

Ka matapaetia te rironga a te kapa Poipapa Aotearoa i te taitara Oceania hei tērā marama tū ai. Koinei hoki te tīma tuatahi nō Aotearoa kia toa ai i tētahi tōnamana ki Amerika.

Ko ngā kamo o tēnei kaiako kua whakamau atu ki tēnei hunga, he hunga ka tāea te wikitōria he taitara tuatahi mā Aotearoa, hei ko tāna.

“Our growth in the games been massive over the past 3 or 4 years. We've got a lot of boys coming to the game that have a lot of talent, a lot of athleticism. We're starting to learn the game better.”

Kei te hiahia ngā Junior Diamondblacks kia hāpai tonu ai ngā hua pai i tutuki i te tōnamana Carl Ripken.

“That wasn't an easy tournament either. Those were kids who have been playing since they were four or five years old. It's good for those kids to understand what it takes to win.”

Ko te whakapae, ka haukerekere a Aotearoa i a Guam, rātou ko Whīti, ko New Caledonia. Ā, ko Ahitereiria pea te kapa mōrearea.

“I think with the staff that we got, the roster that we've got this time round, we've got a very good chance. Plus, the tournaments changing from 9 innings to 7 innings, so that plays into our favour.”

Ko te tākaro hoki i mua i te aroaro o ngā whanaunga me ngā hoa he mea ka uaua kitea mō ngā kapa o Aotearoa.

Hei tā Rikihana, “I enjoy playing the game, and playing with these guys who are skilled NZ reps.”

“It will be pretty special putting on the New Zealand gear on again,” hei tā Noah-Sea.

He kēmu whakaharatau tā te kapa o Aotearoa hei tērā wiki, ā, ka whakaingoatia te rārangi tākaro hei te tuaono o Kohitātea.