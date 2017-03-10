NZ Rugby roll out blue concussion cards

He kārī kahurangi ka āpitihia atu ki te kāri whero, kōwhai hoki i ngā papa tākaro whutupaoro i tēnei tau, kia kore ai te kai-tākaro kua tūpono pākia pea e mate tīrehe, e kotahi atu ki te tākaro. Ka tīmata te whakamahi i te kāri hōu i ngā rohe tākaro whutupaoro matua te motu.

Ina kite ai te kāri kahurangi, me whai i te tiwhikete oranga ka whakawātea hoki te kaitākaro mo te toru wiki i mua i tana hokinga atu ki te whīra.

Former professional rugby player Sean Polwart says, "I think it's a great initiative it takes the control away from the players and puts it in the experts' hands."

E rua tau ki muri ka raru te poutaha o te Kapa Opango, Kahurangi hoki a Sean Polwart, i te mate tīrehe, i a ia e whakangungu ana mo te Kapa Chiefs. No tera wiki ka puta te whakatau e kore rawa ia mo te hoki atu.

"Every concussion is different but obviously for me the biggest change was not being able to continue to play rugby. Concussion is inevitable so it's just educating the players to take it serious and for them to know that if they're not ok to just speak up."

E whakapae ana a Doug King ia kaupeka he kotahi tangata ia keemu ka raru i te mate tīrehe..

Hei tā Kairangahau Tīrehe a Tākuta Doug King, “I applaud the Rugby Union for actually doing it but it's a shame it's only being done at the adults level it should be done right across."

E whakamahia ētahi kapa ā-rohe i te kāri kikorangi ki ētahi atu taumata pēra ki ētahi kēmu kura tuarua. Tā Whutupōro Aotearoa hiahia kia eke tēnei kaupapa ki nga taumata katoa puta noa i te motu.