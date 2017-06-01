Noeline Taurua guides Sunshine Coast lightning to semi-finals in their debut year

Whai muri i tāna angitū me te kapa Southern Steel ki te ANZ Championships, kua rite anō te whai hua a Noeline Taurua kia eke ki ngā whiringa whāiti o te whakataetae Super Netball ki Ahitereiria me te kapa Sunshine Coast Lightning i tēnei tō rātou tau tuatahi. Ka tuki atu rātou ki te kapa toa o te whakataetae i tēnei wā, ki te kapa Melbourne Vixens hei ēnei rangi okioki mō tētahi tūranga ki ngā whiringatoa.

Nā tēnei wikitōria ki runga ake i a Giants Netball i mana ai te uru a Lightning ki ngā whiringa whāiti.

Ko tā te Kaiako o te kapa Sunshine Coast Lightning, ko tā Noeline Taurua, "Our big thing heading into this game is about what we can do and respecting the opposition but working hard, working tough and being mentally present."

Heoi e mea ana a Noeline he nui tonu ngā mahi kei mua i a rātou i mua i te tukinga ki te hoariri nui.

Ko tā Taurua, "There's still lapses that we have mentally."

Hei tā Noeline ahakoa tana tau haere ki te taira tākaro a Ahitereiria, kaore i roa ka eke panuku te kapa lightning i ngā pūkenga a Laura Langman, ngā kaikuru a Caitlin Bassett me Geva Mentor rātou ko te kaiārari a Erana Mikaere.

Ko tā Taurua, "Right from the beginning noting the players that we're able to secure as a club, definitely looking for a top four position but sorta knew that we had the capability of definitely being in the top 3 so it's no surprise I think to us but you know you gotta work hard to really put it together."

Ko Collingwood Magpies, ko Giants Netball hoki ngā kapa ka eke ki te pae tuawha i te taha o ngā Vixens. Hei tā Noeline, he tohu e tipu haere ana te kēmu.

Taurua, "I think it's a really interesting point in itself and probably and probably a big discussion for not onlyNetballl Australia but the established clubs, when you look at netball in the past not only are they've been the only teams and has a monopoly I suppose over thse young developing players, where as now there is a bit of competition."12.30