Ngāi Tahu rider making leaps and bounds in Equestrian Sports

E whakariterite ana a Lily Tootill, ko ngā whakataetae nui i te ahurei mana nui o Horse of the Year te take.

Hei tā Lily Tootill - Ngāi Tahu, “Horse of the Year has always been the pinnacle of the NZ season for me and for many other riders. It's very special to come here and even more special to be able to finally jump in the bigger classes that you watch as a kid.”

Koinei te tau tuatahi ka eke hōiho a Lily ki ngā taumata ikeike rawa o te ahurei, āra ngā wāhanga Māreikura, Rangatahi, me te ipu taumāhekeheke.

Ko tā Tootill, “I'd like to win everything but that's probably not very realistic especially in this sport. But I'll give it all I've got and we'll see how we go.”

Nō te wā e kōhungahunga ana a Lily e eke hōiho ana, ā kua nui ana hua i ngā whakataetae Showhunter me tana wikitōria taitara Rangatahi Whakatarapeke. Heoi ko tana ekenga nui ko te wikitōria i te ipu ā-ao ki Tāmakinui a Rua i te timatanga o te tau.

Hei tā Tootill, “This has been my first season competing at the top, it's been Ronald's first season as well. He's got better and better with every start and I'm really excited for the future.”

Ko taua hīkaka he tohu mō tana whai tūranga atu ki te kapa Aotearoa ka haere atu ki Ahitereiria hei te otinga o tēnei marama.

Ko tā Tootill, “We will fly out on the 23rd of March to Sydney for a few weeks where we will jump at Equifest for the first Trans-Tasman test. We then head to Brisbane and there's another Trans-Tasman test at the Olishian fields show.”