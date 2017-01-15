Nehe Milner-Skudder welcomes the new tackling laws

Kei te mihi ake a Nehe Milner-Skudder ki ngā ture rutu hou. Hei ko tāna mā ngā panonitanga ture nei e matatau ake ai ngā kaitākaro, e karo anō ai ngā wharanga kino.

E rikarika a Nehe Milner Skudder ki te hoki te whīra, kia mahue ai ōna wharanga pokohiwi ki muri.

Hei tā Nehe Milner-Skudder/ Kaitakaro Hurricanes, “The easy one is stay away from the big boys and don't get tackled, Nah it all starts before you take the field and a lot of the hard work you do beforehand makes it a lot easier.”

Ko tā Isaac Carlson / Te Kaporeihana Awhina Hunga Whara, “Through his experiences it's all real and as much work he puts into his training injuries still happen and it's great to have Nehe here to share his experiences.”

I tae atu ia ki ngā whakataetae National 7s ki Rotorua ki reira kōrero ai mō te karo wharanga.

Hei tā Milner-Skudder, “John Plumtree our defensive coach he has made the boys well aware of the changes coming in and I'm all for player welfare and safety is paramount in the game.”

Ko tā Carlson, “It's encouraging particularly our young people to prepare well for sport so we are out here engaging with a lot of the whanau and particularly the young kids around some of the key messages.”

He tau whara kore te hiahia a Nehe, e hau ai tōna kaha ki ngā kapa Hau Āwhiowhio, Ōpango anō hoki.

Milner-Skudder, “I am pretty pumped for that and obviously with the Lions Series it would be a massive achievement if I was to be a part of that.”

Ko te putanga tuatahi mā Nehe, ko te para whakawai ki te kapa Kahurangi.