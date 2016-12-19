Nehe Milner-Skudder confirms return to Brisbane Tens

E mātai whakamua ana a Nehe Milner-Skudder ki te whakataetae Global Tens ki Piripane. Kua puta te whakatau a te toki Hurricanes, Ōpango hoki ka tākaro a ia i te whakatetae Global Tens. He tuatahitanga te tātāwhainga nei, e tekau mā whā katoa ngā kapa nō ngā whenua e ono ka whakataetae e rua rā te roa ki te taiwhanga Suncorp hei te Hui Tanguru a tērā tau.

Kua puta tana whakatau.

"I am looking forward to it, it's another opportunity to get out there and get into some code and with that more space it's going to be exciting,” hei tā Milner-Skudder.

Kua iwa marama a Milner-Skudder e āta whakawaiwai ana. I kore ia i tēnei tau takaro nā te wharanga o tōna pokohiwi i te tukinga ki te kapa Blues i te Poutu te rangi.

Kāore i te mōhiotia ka takaro ia ki hea, ki te haika, ki te paehau ranei. Ka taea e ia ngā tūranga e rua.

E ai ki te Kaiakao o Te Kapa Hurricanes a Chris Boyd, “My personal preference is for fullback, I know the All Blacks perhaps see him more as a winger but I think in the modern game the ability to switch in 15 (Fullback) and wing is essential".

"People talk about the roles being very similar between wing and fullback and there are a few subtle differences,” hei tā Milner-Skudder.

He poumuri pūkenga a ia, he waewae parahutihuti hoki, kua takaro i te pā whutupōro ki a rite ai mō te Global Tens.

"I guess having five less players then the fifteen man game there is going to be a lot more space, it's going to be exciting, I know the boys have been trying to throw out some flick passes and bringing in the razzle,” hei tā Milner-Skudder.

Ka uru hoki tēnei toa e rua tekau ma rima tau te pakeke ki te whakaharatau a te kapa Hurricanes ki nga Blues hei te tuawhā o ngā rā o Hui Tanguru e haere mai ana.