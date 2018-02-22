Nā te whakaingoatanga a Fotu ka tuhia ki te pepa hītori

Ka tākaro tuatahi ai a Dan Fotu ki te kapa Tall Blacks mō te tukinga whai Ipu o te ao ki Haina hei te Pōmere, ki te taha hoki o tōna tuākana, o Isaac. No te whānau Webster hoki rāua, ā, ko te wā tuatahi tākaro tēnei e tākaro ai ngā huinga parata e rua mā Aotearoa.

Nā Paul Henara, “I know it'll be a proud moment for their family having two sets of Fotu's out there.”

Hei tā Isaac Fotu, “It's my first time being on the same team as him. It's a bit weird, but it I think it'll be good, it'll be cool.”

Ahakoa he whanaunga, ka kore rawa tana parata, a Isaac, e whakangāwari

“We push each other. He's definitely going to push me in this. It'll make me do better and maybe compete against guys in my position,” nā Dan Fotu.

“I think he's ready to try and contribute and hopefully play better,” nā Isaac.

Nā te whanautanga mai o te tamati a Thomas Abercrombie kua wātea mai te ara ki a Fotu.

Nā Henare, “It's really cool to have another young face, (a) young up and coming guy coming through the ranks and being able to pull on the black singlet for the first time.”

He pakanga i waenganui i te whānau Fotu, ko tana tuāhine tērā a Ella, ko tana tuākana tērā a Isaac kua tino eke ki te taumata.

Tā Dan, “Way back, he was always dominant playing ball, him and my sister. Now that I've grown, I'm more dominant, so I think I'll beat him one on one now.”

Pai tū, pai hinga, ko ngā huinga parata e rua nei kei te kawe i te kapa Tall Blacks ki ngā whārangi hītori