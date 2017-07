Nā te aroha ka tātāwhai tēnei uri nō Taranaki ki Iron Man

He tangata nō Taranaki kei te hiki i te wero, whai muri i tana pakanga i te Mate Mōmona. Mā te tātāwhai i te whakataetae Iron Man ma tērā tau ka kohi pūtea ai a Dinnie Moeahu mō te Little Fighters Trust.

E mōhio pai ana a Dinnie ki te whare nei me ōna āhua, heoi nā te aroha ia i kukume mai anō.

“What the Little Fighters Trust to me in its essence, is helping families whose children have terminal illnesses. I love that,” nā Moeahu (Te Ātiawa, Ngāti Porou).

E waru tekau mano te whāinga kia hoko ai tētahi ruma ki te whare o Ronald McDonald, i Tāmaki Makaurau. I ēnei marama e ono whakaharatau ai ia ki te oma, te eke paihikara, te kaukau anō hoki.

“I've never done anything in my life like this. It's only been 6months since I was able to run more than 100 metres without stopping.”

Nā te mōrearea hauora i tahuri ai a Dinnie ki te whakaheke mōmona. E toru tekau mā rima kirokaramu kua heke i a ia.

“I suffered from this body infection, and it started off like a simple itchy bite. What it turned a massive body infection that lasted nine months.”

Kua piki anō tōna whānau ki te kaupapa, ā, e whakapono ana ia me tīmata te hunga mōmona ki te whakatika i tō rātou hauora.

“One thing that I always say is that you have100 percent control of, is the amount effort. Everybody has a choice. Just make the choice, and go for it."

Ko te āwhina i ngā whānau pēnei te hua, ā, tērā ngā piki me ngā heke o te whai hauora hei mea tohutohu māna.