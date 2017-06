Mikaere and Lightning favourites to win Aussie title

E tata eke panuku ana te kaipoitarawhiti nō Tūhourangi, a Erena Mikaere i te tukinga a ngā Sunshine Coast Lightning ki te kapa Giants i te whiringa toa potarawhiti o Ahitereira hei te Rāhoroi. Ka whakahui anō a Mikaere rātou ko Laura Langman, ko Noeline Taurua, nō te tau rua mano tekau mā rua whakaihuwaka ai i te whakataetae ANZ mō te kapa Magic.

E noho kāinga rua ana a Erena Mikaere ki Sunshine Coast. He hūnukutanga kua whai hua.

Nā Mikaere, “Going along to our games, you can hear my name being pronounced from the crowd correctly, so it's nice. So I guess I hear my name and I just turn around. Like a lot of us with Laura and that, they're calling out.”

Ko te āhua nei ka tāea e koe a Mikaere te tango atu i tōna hau kāinga, i Rotorua, engari anō te tango atu a Rotorua i a Mikaere.

Nā Taurua, “She always offer that awhi, and that manaakitanga which is really not necessarily foreign to Australian soil, but, it definitely provides a bit of impetus and also substance for our club.”

E pukumahi ana a Mikaere mā nō tā rātou turaki i ngā Vixens o Poipiripi. He nui ngā ngā mea kua tīni nō te toahanga nui a te kapa Magic i te tau ruamano tekau mā rua.

“She's allowing us to do that within the gym, and things like that. So coming into training, she knows we're reaching out max there, so she's just working us in easily. But I think maybe, she's lost a little bit [of toughness], she's a little bit soft, but I don't want to say cause she'll probably make me run more,” nā Mikaere.

Kei te āhei hoki a Mikaere ki te tākaro mā Ahitereiria, nā reira hei te whiringa toa i tēnei wiki, ka whai wāhi ia kia piata atu ki ngā kai-whiriwhiri.

“If that takes me to any selections, then that is essentially where I want to be. I just want to do my very best.”

Mehemea nō Ahitereiria, nō Aotearoa rānei, taihoa ake tātou katoa ka kite mēnā ka taea e Taurua te whakataetae poitarawhiti ā-motu o Ahitereiria, te whakaihuwaka