Maōri weightlifters set new records in Bangkok

Ki taumata anō tatū atu ai ngā kaiwhakataetae Māori i ngā whakataetae rangatahi hikimaitai a-ao ki Bangkok. Ko Kanah Andrews-Nahu tēra rāua Benet Kumeroa i tutuki rekoata hou mō a rāua wāhanga.

Ko te hiki taumata te manako o Kumeroa, na wai rā i tutuki tika i tana whakatutuki rekoata toa e wha mō Aotearoa.

“I was pretty happy I would have liked to have get six out of six list but five out of six you know, I'm still pretty chuffed with that.”

Tekau ma ono tau noa iho te pakeke o Benet, ka toa i te hiki maitai iwa tekau ma wha neke atu kirokaramu, ki ngā wāhanga hikitahi, hikirua hoki. Ka eke ia ki te pae tekau ma rua i te ao.

“Yeah training but you know, I don't think I could have done it without mum or dad.”

Hei tā te Papa o Benet a Chris Kumeroa, “We were chearing for him here inside the ware but you could hear that echoing all the way from down home, we had a lot of family support and immediate and extended.”

Tuia atu, i toa a Kanah Andrews Nahu, tekau ma ono tau te pakeke nō Ngāpuhi, i ngā rekoata toa e whā mō te hikitahi waru tekau ma tahi kirokaramu, me te hikimaitai kotahi rau whitu tekau ma iwa kirokaramu.

Hei tā Chris ka nui ngā hua o ngā marama maha o te whakangungu. Hei āpōpō hoki mai ai rāua me ā rāua taonga hou.