Māori rider helping horses to perform at their peak

E kotahi mano whā rau ngā kaieke, ā kotahi mano waru rau ngā hōiho e whakataetae ana mō ngā taonga me ngā taitara ikeike o te whakataetae Horse of the Year ki te taiwhanga A&P ki Heretaunga. Heoi, tēra tētahi kaieke Māori e hāpai ana kei muri kia tika ā mua i te tonamana kotahi wiki te roa.

E whakapuhi ana ēnei kaiwhakataetae i te ringa mirimiri.

Hei tā Tess Williams (Ngāti Porou), “They are wild animals that are made to do something very un-natural so they definitely get a lot of sore spots and a lot of stress related sore spots as well.”

Ko te amorangi kei mua, ā ko te hāpai o kei muri. Ko Tess Williams tēra e rua tekau ma whitu tau te pakeke e mahi ana hei kaimirimiri i te whakataetae nei.

Ko tā Williams, “A few people ask whether I make the horses lie down or put them on a table. People that aren't horsey find it quite funny I think which I don't really think is funny but I can see the humour in it.”

Heoi kīhai i te mahi atua. I ako a Tess i te mahi nei ki ngā whare wānanga hōiho ki Poipiripi, waihoki he tikanga Māori kei muri i ōna mahi. Hei āhuatanga e mea ana ia e tipu haere ana i te ao eke hōiho.

Hei tā Williams, “It's very important to have the horses feeling at their best basically as do we as riders.”

Haunga rā tōna mahi mirimiri, ka eke hoki te Māreikura o-mua me te toawhakaihuwaka rangatahi whakatarapeke hōiho o Queensland ki roto i ngā wāhanga ikeike o te tonamana. E ai hoki ki a ia ko ōna mātauranga he huanga.

Ko tā Williams, “My aim in this show is to be in the Top 3 in the Lady Rider of the Year which is on Thursday and to be in the Top 6 in the Horse of the Year on the Sunday, the Olympic Cup.”

Hei te Rātapu tō ai te rā ki te tonamana nei.