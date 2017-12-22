Māori named in 2018 Commonwealth Games swimming squad

Tekau mā iwa ngā kaikauhoe i te kapa e whakakanohi atu i a Aotearoa ki te whakataetae Hoa Whenua 2018, ki Te Tai Kōura. I whakapāho atu te kapa kaikauhoe nei i Tāmaki Makaurau, kei waenga ko te tokotoru he uri nā Māui.

Hei tā te Tumuwhakarae o Swimming NZ a Steve Johns, “It's a good strong team is a mixture of experience and youth in the team but we're pretty optimistic that they are gonna go over there and in 102 days’ time come back with some silverware.”

Tokotoru ngā Māori kei waenga i ngā kai-kauhoe tekau mā whitu o te kapa. Ko Corey Main, rātou ko Latricia-Leigh Transom, ko Bronagh Ryan.

“First and foremost they are three fantastic swimmers. So in their own right they are great athletes but in terms of the whole Māori culture in the New Zealand team going to the Commonwealth games and being part of a team they add a lot to that it's pretty exciting.”

Ki tētahi o ngā tore kaihuruhuru Māori a Bronagh Ryan, ko ngā kare a roto e kauria ana.

“It was incredibly over whelming I cried for the first time I happy cried. I haven't happy cried before and it was really nice because my dad was with me so we got to share that together. It has been quite a journey obviously it's been years of training building up to but this year alone I had to come back from injury personal issues you know just a life again Siri think it's tough but clearly it's doable.”

Ko te kaikauhoe toa nei, ko Corey Main kei te whakakanohi anō i a Aotearoa. Kua rima tau ia e whakangungu ana i Florida.

“I'm confident in my ability to medal so nothing below that. I feel it's more because I am a senior influencer I've been to the Commonwealth games before. I know what to expect and just help the younger guys through that.”

E whakamātautau ana a Latricia-Leigh Transom i Poipiripi, a ka hono atu ki te kapa nei hei te kotahi rau mā rua rā.