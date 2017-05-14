Māori coaches lead USA to touch World Cup

Tokotoru ngā Māori kua kōwhiria hei kaiako i ngā kapa Amerika ki ngā whakataetae Pā whutupōro a ao ki Mareihia hei te tau rua mano te kau ma iwa. Ko Gary Harding, Tristan Mana rātou ko OJ Hawea ērā, hei tā Perehitini tā Hāwea ko te hiki ake i ngā taumata tākaro o Amerika te whainga nui ki a rite ai ki ngā whenua mana nui.

Ko Amerika tētahi o ngā whenua toa mō te hākinakina. Heoi, ki te taha Pā-whutuporo, ko ngāi Māori kē e ārahi ana.

Ko tā OJ Hawea - Perehitini Pā Whutupōro USA, "Really there was no one else doing it at the time. I started up going to a Nationals in 2008 when my wife's cousin moved to Arizona and he played for the US. We took two teams down to Houston texas to compete in Nationals and ever since then we've been involved in playing or administrating the game here."

Hei tā Hawea, nō taua wā kua tipu haere ngā nama kaitākaro mai i te toru rau ki te kotahi mano whitu rau puta noa i te motu. Nā te korekore o ngā utu mō te hākinakina, kua whakamahi a Hawea i te ipurangi kia whakaputa ai te karere.

Ko tā Hawea, "We see a lot of basketball players translate over. Footwork skills actually translate really well so we see a lot of those, at the same time where ever people we can find people who are interested are the ones who come out and play."

Hei tā te uri o Kahungunu me Ngāti Koata he kēmu kua whakakotahi ana i ngā hunga o Aotearoa ki Amerika.

Ko tā OJ Hawea, "It feels a little bit like home, you know the whānau concept of being around each other, working together and building the game. I've got cousins playing from all over the country so it's pretty cool."

Hei tā Hawea inaianei he whakarite i ngā kapa e waru kia kōkiri atu ki ngā whakataetae a ao e tū mai nei ki Mareihia. Ā, e whakapono ana ia kei a ia ngā kaiako tika e rite ai a Amerika.

