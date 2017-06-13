Māori All Blacks need to be smarter - Rico Gear

E ai ki te a Rico Gear, Kapa o Pango o mua kei ta kapa Māori ngā pūkenga kia tūraki ai ngā Raiona nō Piritana nui hei te Rāhoroi ki Rotorua. He kaitākaro O Pangp Māori a Gear nō te tau rua mano mā rima, tekau mā iwa ki te takau mā toru tatau te hinganga a ngā Raiona ki Kirikiriroa, koinei hoki te wā anake kua wikitoria.

Ko tā te paehau o mua, ko te āhua Māori he haumāuiuitanga, he ngoikoretanga anō hoki

Hei tā Gear (Te Aitanga a Māhaki, Ngāti Porou), "Traditionally Māori rugby, we like to throw the ball around. Is that still going to be the case against a side like the Lions? I think we could be in a bit of trouble if we do that. I think we have to be a bit smarter."

Tekau mā rua tau ki muri te tukinga whakamutunga i waenga i ngā kapa. Engari, mō Gear, nō nanahi noa iho kē nei.

"I think the Māori team is a team that the boys always look forward to joining. Just because you know you're going back where you can be yourself."

Nā te piro a Leon McDonald ka huri te tai mō rātou, ka matua i tērā ki te Kapa Māori, ko ia i toa i Kirikiriroa.

“I do remember the phase before it, I think I got bundled into touch, but somehow managed to leave the field of play, and then the Lions had knocked it out giving us the lineout. Then Carlos obviously set up a pretty flash Māori move, and sent Leon through the gap. I just remember being in behind him trying to get my hands on the ball to try claim that try for myself.”

E mōhio ana te paehau o mua i ngā uauatanga mā ēnei tamatāne

“The boys have had a fairly long season so far, so it will just be about getting the prepared mentally. Unfortunately, not too many boil-ups in the week leading up to [the game].”

Kua tangata whenua ake tērā pō nō te tau rua mano mā rima ki ngā O Pango Māori, heoi kāre he take mō to noho kia kōtahi anake te Wikitoria.